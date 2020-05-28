US Approves $1.4Bln In Potential Patriot Missile Upgrades For Kuwait - Pentagon
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 11:50 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The US State Department signed off on three proposed weapons sales to modernize Patriot missile defenses in Kuwait in a package totaling more than $1.4 billion, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Thursday.
The packages includes 84 missile segment enhancers for $800 million, missile repair items valued at $200 million, plus a training and technical support deal worth $425 million, the Pentagon agency said in multiple statements.