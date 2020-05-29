UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Approves $1.4Bln In Potential Patriot Missile Upgrades For Kuwait - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

US Approves $1.4Bln in Potential Patriot Missile Upgrades for Kuwait - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The US State Department signed off on three proposed weapons sales to modernize Patriot missile defenses in Kuwait in a package totaling more than $1.4 billion, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Thursday.

The packages includes 84 missile segment enhancers for $800 million, missile repair items valued at $200 million, plus a training and technical support deal worth $425 million, the Pentagon agency said in multiple statements.

Related Topics

Pentagon Kuwait Billion Million

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 1,644 new COVID-19 cases, 16 ..

18 minutes ago

Premier League set to resume on June 17

34 minutes ago

France to Hold Summit of Development Banks in Nove ..

5 minutes ago

Provisional Report on Probe Into Pakistani Plane C ..

5 minutes ago

Top Ukraine carrier to axe third of staff

5 minutes ago

Norway allows work-related trips and some kids spo ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.