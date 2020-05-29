US Approves $1.4Bln in Potential Patriot Missile Upgrades for Kuwait - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The US State Department signed off on three proposed weapons sales to modernize Patriot missile defenses in Kuwait in a package totaling more than $1.4 billion, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Thursday.

The packages includes 84 missile segment enhancers for $800 million, missile repair items valued at $200 million, plus a training and technical support deal worth $425 million, the Pentagon agency said in multiple statements.