US Approves $155Mln Sales of Torpedoes, Missiles to India - Defense Security Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The US government has approved the sale of torpedoes and air-launched Harpoon anti-ship missiles to India for a combined cost of $155 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a news release.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of India of ten AGM-84L Harpoon Block II air launched missiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $92 million," the release said on Monday.

The deal will also include containers, spare and repair parts and Specialized Assignment Airlift Missions, the release added.

In addition, DSCA said in a second release that the State Department has made a determination approving a possible sale to the government of India of 16 MK 54 All Up Round Lightweight Torpedoes and three MK 54 Exercise Torpedoes in the amount of $63 million.

The torpedoes agreement will include MK 54 spare parts torpedo containers and other equipment, this release added.