US Approves $171Mln Sale Of 500 Light Tactical Vehicles To Lithuania - Defense Agency

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 01:10 AM

US Approves $171Mln Sale of 500 Light Tactical Vehicles to Lithuania - Defense Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) The Department of State has signed off on a request from Lithuania to purchase a fleet of light tactical vehicles and related equipment in a deal valued at nearly $171 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Lithuania of five hundred Joint Light Tactical Vehicles with support for an estimated cost of $170.8 million," the release said.

Also included in the proposed sale are M1278A1 Heavy Guns Carriers, Baseline Integration Kits, Ballistic Armor Kits, and other equipment, as well as US government and contractor support services, the release added.

The proposed sale, the release added, will enhance Lithuania's light tactical vehicle fleet and capabilities to meet current and future enemy threats.

In addition, the sale supports US national security objectives by helping to improve the military capability of a NATO ally that is an important force for ensuring stability within Eastern Europe.

