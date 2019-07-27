US Approves $175Mln Stryker Combat Vehicles Sale to Thailand - Defense Security Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) The US Department of State has approved the sale of 60 Stryker infantry vehicles and their armament to Thailand, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Thailand of 60 Stryker infantry carrier vehicles with equipment and support for an estimated cost of $175 million," the agency said in a statement on Friday.

The deal will also include 60 M2 Flex .50 caliber machine guns, four smoke grenade launchers per vehicle and other equipment for a total estimated program cost of $175 million, the DSCA said.

A December 2018 report from Department of Defense Director of Operational Test and Evaluation (DOT&E) Robert Behler warned that Stryker combat vehicles operating with the US Army in Europe had cyber security vulnerabilities that could be exploited by potential adversaries.