US Approves $1.7Bln Aegis Combat System Contract To Canada - Defense Security Agency

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 02:40 AM

US Approves $1.7Bln Aegis Combat System Contract to Canada - Defense Security Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The United States has approved a $1.7 billion sale of the Aegis Combat System to Canada, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a press release.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Canada of AEGIS Combat System and related equipment for an estimated cost of $1.7 billion," the release said on Monday.

More Stories From World

