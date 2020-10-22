US Approves $1.8Bln in Potential Arms Sales to Taiwan - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The United States has approved three potential arms sales to the government of Taiwan that total $1.8 billion, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) revealed in a series of press releases.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) of eleven (11) High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) M142 Launchers and related equipment for an estimated cost of $436.1 million," the release said on Wednesday.

In two separate press releases, the DSCA announced the approval of a $1 billion sale of 135 AGM-84H Standoff Land Attack Missile Expanded Response (SLAM-ER) Missiles and a $367 million sale of six MS-110 Recce Pods.