US Approves $194Mln Possible Sale to Upgrade 32 South Korean F-15 Aircraft - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The sale of tactical data equipment including friend or foe identification for 32 South Korean F-16 aircraft won tentative approval from the US State Department, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Monday.

"The Republic of Korea has requested to upgrade its F-16 Block 32 aircraft with Mode 5 Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) and Link 16 Tactical Datalink (TDL)," the agency said in a statement. "The total estimated cost is $194 million."