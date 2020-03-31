US Approves $194Mln Possible Sale to Upgrade 32 South Korean F-15 Aircraft - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The sale of tactical data equipment including friend or foe identification for 32 South Korean F-16 aircraft won tentative approval from the US State Department, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Monday.

"The Republic of Korea has requested to upgrade its F-16 Block 32 aircraft with Mode 5 Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) and Link 16 Tactical Datalink (TDL)," the agency said in a statement. "The total estimated cost is $194 million."

The proposed sale will improve the South Korea's ability to meet current and future threats by increasing its interoperability with the US Air Force and other coalition forces through THE improved datalink and friend-or-foe identification for the nation's F-16 fleet, the agency said.

Lockheed Martin will be the prime contractor if the sale is finalized, according to the statement.