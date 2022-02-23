UrduPoint.com

US Approves $1Bln Military Complex Sale To Kuwait - Defense Security Agency

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2022 | 03:20 AM

US Approves $1Bln Military Complex Sale to Kuwait - Defense Security Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The Biden administration has approved a $1 billion construction project to build a new Ministry of Defense headquarters for Kwuait, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said.

"The State Department has made a determination approving the potential Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Kuwait of Design and Construction of the Kuwait Ministry of Defense Headquarters Complex and related equipment for an estimated cost of $1 billion," the DSCA said in a press release on Tuesday.

The DSCA delivered the required certification notifying Congress of the possible sale on Tuesday, the release said.

"The Government of Kuwait has requested the design, construction, and associated procurement of Kuwait Ministry of Defense (KMOD) Headquarters Complex in Kuwait. This includes provisions for all physical building and infrastructure construction costs. ...The estimated total cost is $1 billion," the release added.

The overall project includes over twenty facilities, including Primary headquarters facilities for both civilian and military leadership, as well as all engineering studies, designs and construction services, according to the release.

Related Topics

Kuwait Sale Congress All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Guterres to Make Statement at 22:30 GMT After Canc ..

Guterres to Make Statement at 22:30 GMT After Canceling Trip to DRC Over Ukraine

3 hours ago
 Russian Establishes Diplomatic Relations With DPR, ..

Russian Establishes Diplomatic Relations With DPR, LPR - Foreign Ministry

3 hours ago
 US Opposes Canada's Proposed Digital Services Tax, ..

US Opposes Canada's Proposed Digital Services Tax, Files Grievance With Ottawa - ..

3 hours ago
 Amendments introduce in PECA to curb fake news; me ..

Amendments introduce in PECA to curb fake news; member PBC

3 hours ago
 IBA extends full support to Feb 24 Kashmir solidar ..

IBA extends full support to Feb 24 Kashmir solidarity rally

3 hours ago
 Seoul to Remain Committed to Building Russian Gas ..

Seoul to Remain Committed to Building Russian Gas Pipeline Via N. Korea - Prime ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>