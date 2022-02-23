US Approves $1Bln Military Complex Sale to Kuwait - Defense Security Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The Biden administration has approved a $1 billion construction project to build a new Ministry of Defense headquarters for Kwuait, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said.

"The State Department has made a determination approving the potential Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Kuwait of Design and Construction of the Kuwait Ministry of Defense Headquarters Complex and related equipment for an estimated cost of $1 billion," the DSCA said in a press release on Tuesday.

The DSCA delivered the required certification notifying Congress of the possible sale on Tuesday, the release said.

"The Government of Kuwait has requested the design, construction, and associated procurement of Kuwait Ministry of Defense (KMOD) Headquarters Complex in Kuwait. This includes provisions for all physical building and infrastructure construction costs. ...The estimated total cost is $1 billion," the release added.

The overall project includes over twenty facilities, including Primary headquarters facilities for both civilian and military leadership, as well as all engineering studies, designs and construction services, according to the release.