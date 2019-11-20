UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Approves $1Bln Military Sale Of MK 45 Naval Guns To India - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 09:27 PM

US Approves $1Bln Military Sale of MK 45 Naval Guns to India - Pentagon

The US government approved a possible $1 billion sale of MK 45 naval guns and related equipment to India, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) The US government approved a possible $1 billion sale of MK 45 naval guns and related equipment to India, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement Wednesday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to India of up to 13 MK 45 5 inch/62 caliber (MOD 4) naval guns and related equipment for an estimated cost of $1.

0210 billion," the statement said.

The DSCA noted in the statement that the Indian government has also requested to purchase a large amount of ammunition and spare parts.

The principal contractor in the deal will be BAE Systems Land and Armaments in Minneapolis, Minnesota with gun manufacturing in Louisville, Kentucky, the statement said.

The proposed sale will improve US national security and help to improve India's capability to meet current and future threats, according to the statement.

Related Topics

India Sale Louisville Minneapolis Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Anti-Corruption arrests builder mafia absconder, c ..

1 minute ago

Lavrov, N. Korea Deputy Foreign Minister Discuss R ..

2 minutes ago

KP Chief Minister formally inaugurates Chaghi bord ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh Abadgar Itehad to stage sit-in for cane pric ..

2 minutes ago

Awareness seminar held at Sialkot Chamber of Comme ..

5 minutes ago

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company expedites recove ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.