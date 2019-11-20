US Approves $1Bln Military Sale of MK 45 Naval Guns to India - Pentagon

The US government approved a possible $1 billion sale of MK 45 naval guns and related equipment to India, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) The US government approved a possible $1 billion sale of MK 45 naval guns and related equipment to India , the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement Wednesday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to India of up to 13 MK 45 5 inch/62 caliber (MOD 4) naval guns and related equipment for an estimated cost of $1.

0210 billion," the statement said.

The DSCA noted in the statement that the Indian government has also requested to purchase a large amount of ammunition and spare parts.

The principal contractor in the deal will be BAE Systems Land and Armaments in Minneapolis, Minnesota with gun manufacturing in Louisville, Kentucky, the statement said.

The proposed sale will improve US national security and help to improve India's capability to meet current and future threats, according to the statement.