US Approves $1Bln Sale of MH-60R Seahawk Helicopters to Norway - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) The United States has approved a $1 billion sale of MH-60R Seahawk helicopters and related equipment to Norway, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Norway of MH-60R Multi-Mission Helicopters and related equipment for an estimated cost of $1 billion," the Pentagon said in a press release.

"The Government of Norway has requested to buy six (6) MH-60R Multi-Mission Helicopters."

The Pentagon also announced that the United States approved a possible $166 million sale of four C-130J aircraft and related equipment to Norway.