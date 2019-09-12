UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Approves $209Mln Sale Of Bombs For F-16 Jets To Morocco - Defense Security Agency

Thu 12th September 2019

US Approves $209Mln Sale of Bombs for F-16 Jets to Morocco - Defense Security Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) The US Department of State approved a $209 million sale of bombs and other precision munitions to Morocco to arm the nation's fleet of F-16 jets, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Thursday.

"The Government of Morocco has requested a possible sale of five thousand eight hundred and ten (5,810) MK82-1 Bombs (Tritonal); three hundred (300) MK84-4 Bombs (Tritonal); one hundred and five (105) Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM) KMU-572F/B Tail Kits; one hundred eighty (180) MXU-651B/B Air Foil Groups (AFG), GBU-10; [and] four thousand one hundred twenty five (4,125) MXU-650C/B AFGs," the DSCA said in a press release.

The DSCA estimated the cost of the transaction at $209 million, the release added.

The agency explained in the release that the proposed sale will improve Morocco's capability to meet current and future threats from terrorist groups in the region.

The DSCA also said it delivered on Wednesday the required certification notifying Congress of the possible sale.

