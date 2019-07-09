US Approves $2.2Bln Sale of Tanks, Stinger Missiles to Taiwan - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) The US Department of State has signed off on Taiwan's request to purchase more than 100 M1A2T Abrams tanks and a long list of related equipment, including Stinger missiles, in a deal valued at more than $2 billion, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a press release on Monday.

"This proposed sale of [108] M1A2 tanks will contribute to the modernization of the recipient's main battle tank fleet, enhancing its ability to meet current and future regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defense," the release stated. "The total estimated program cost is $2 billion."

In addition, the United States agreed to sell Taiwan 250 shoulder fired Stinger anti-aircraft missiles for nearly $224 million, the DSCA said in a separate release.

The proposed sale of 108 Abrams tanks also includes 338 machine guns, 46 heavy duty transport vehicles, more than 100 receivers for military GPS signals, night vision equipment and ammunition.

Implementation of the sale will require annual trips to Taiwan by up to 30 US government and 15 contractor representatives for a period of up to six years to manage the fielding and training for the program.

The sale of Stinger missiles and related equipment will add $223.56 million to the $2 billion sale.

China, which considers Taiwan a rebel province, typically objects to US military sales to the island nation.