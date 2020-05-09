US Approves $230Mln Sale of 60 AMRAAM-ER Missiles to Hungary - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) The US State Department has approved a proposed sale of 60 AMRAAM-ER missiles to Hungary in a deal valued at $230 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a press release on Friday.

"The government of Hungary has requested to buy sixty (60) AIM-120C-7/C-8 AMRAAM­-ER missiles, and two (2) spare AIM-120C-7/C-8 AMRAAM-ER guidance sections," the release said. "The total estimated cost is $230 million."

The sale supports Hungary's acquisition of the National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System air defense system and would provide a full range of protection from imminent hostile cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, rotary wing and fixed wing threats, the release said.

The sale will contribute to Hungary's interoperability with the United States and other allies, the release added.

The AMRAAM-ER, or extended range model, is a ground-launched rocket designed to intercept targets at longer distances and higher altitudes than earlier models of the weapon. An air-to-air version of the AMRAAM used to arm fighter jets has been in production for the past 25 years, according to the manufacturer Raytheon.