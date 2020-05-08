US Approves $2.3Bln Possible Sale to Refurbish 43 Attack Helicopters for Egypt - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The US government greenlighted a potential sale worth $2.3 billion to overhaul more than 40 Apache military helicopters for Egypt, the Defense Cooperation Agency said in a statement.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Egypt to refurbish forty-three (43) AH-64E Apache attack helicopters for an estimated cost of $2.3 billion," the release said on Thursday.