US Approves $2.3Bln Possible Sale To Refurbish 43 Attack Helicopters For Egypt - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 04:40 AM

US Approves $2.3Bln Possible Sale to Refurbish 43 Attack Helicopters for Egypt - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The US government greenlighted a potential sale worth $2.3 billion to overhaul more than 40 Apache military helicopters for Egypt, the Defense Cooperation Agency said in a statement.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Egypt to refurbish forty-three (43) AH-64E Apache attack helicopters for an estimated cost of $2.3 billion," the release said on Thursday.

