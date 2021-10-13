US Approves $2.4Bln Broadband Boost for Schools, Libraries - Federal Communications Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The Biden administration has nearly doubled its funding to boost broadband internet access for schools and libraries across the United States to a total of almost $2.4 billion, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced on Tuesday.

"The Federal Communications Commission today announced that it is committing $1,159,681,350.34 for 2,471 schools, 205 libraries, and 26 consortia that applied for support from the $7.17 billion Emergency Connectivity Fund Program," the agency said in a press release.

Combined with the first funding wave, students, school staff and library patrons in all 50 US states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the Virgin Islands will receive access to the devices and broadband connectivity they need to support their off-premises educational needs, the release said.

"The Commission to date has committed $2,362,788,847.22 in program funding to school and library applicants, and exceeded its goal of responding to 50 percent of all applications within 60 days of the closing of the first filing window by making funding decisions for nearly 60 percent of applications," the release said.

In September, the FCC announced that it was committing $1,203,107,496.88 in Emergency Connectivity Fund support that could be used for the purchase of laptops and tablets, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, routers and broadband connections for use by students, school staff, and library patrons in need, the release added.