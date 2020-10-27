US Approves $2.4Bln Sale of 100 Harpoon Coastal Defense Systems to Taiwan - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) The United States has approved a $2.4 billion military sale of 100 Harpoon Coastal Defense Systems to Taiwan, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a press release.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) of up to one hundred (100) Harpoon Coastal Defense Systems (HCDS) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $2.37 billion," the release said on Monday.