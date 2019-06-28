US Approves $250Mln Military Sale to Morocco to Sustain F-16 Fleet - Defense Agency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The US Department of State has signed off on a $250.4 million sale of equipment needed to support Morocco's fleet of F-16 fighter jets, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a press release on Thursday.

"The Government of Morocco has requested a continuation of sustainment support to its current F-16 fleet to include the following non-MDE [Missile Defense Element] components: F-16 support equipment, spares and repair parts; personnel training and training equipment; publications and technical documentation [and] munitions support equipment," the release said.

"The total estimated program cost is $250.4 million."

The DSCA explained in the release that the proposed sale will improve Morocco's self-defense capability and strengthen interoperability with the United States and other regional allies.

Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of additional US government and/or contractor representatives to Morocco, the release said.