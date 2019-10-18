US Approves $253Mln Sale of Air Launched Missiles to South Korea - Defense Security Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) The US Department of State approved the sale of 120 Advanced Mid-Range Air-to-Air missiles (AMRAAM) to South Korea in a deal worth $253 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a press release on Thursday.

"The Republic of Korea (ROK) has requested to buy one hundred twenty (120) AIM-120C-7/C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM)," the release said. "Also included are containers; weapon support and support equipment; spare and repair parts."

The total estimated program cost is $253 million, the release said.

This proposed sale will improve South Korea's ability to meet current and future threats by increasing its stocks of medium range missiles for its F-15K, KF-16 and F-35 aircraft fleets, while strengthening military interoperability with the United States, the release added.

The AMRAAM features an active radar system that takes control of the missile as it closes in on a target, allowing the pilot to fire multiple missiles simultaneously at multiple targets, according to the US Air Force.