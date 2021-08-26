US Approves $258Mln Sale to S. Korea of Precision Bomb Conversion Kits - Defense Agency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The US State Department has approved a proposed $258 million sale to South Korea of guidance kits that convert unguided bombs into precision munitions, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Wednesday.

"The Republic of Korea has requested to buy three thousand nine hundred fifty-three (3,953) Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) Guidance Kits, KMU-556 for GBU-31; one thousand nine hundred eighty-one (1,981) JDAM Guidance Kits, KMU-557 for GBU-31, GBU-56; one thousand one hundred seventy-nine (1,179) JDAM Guidance Kits, KMU-572 for GBU-38; and one thousand seven hundred fifty-five (1,755) FMU-139 Fuze Systems," DSCA said in a press release.

The estimated total cost of the sale is $258 million, the release added.

JDAM is a guidance kit that converts existing unguided bombs into precision-guided "smart" munitions designed to work in any weather condition. The kit adds an inertial navigational system and links to the global positioning system. In its most accurate mode, when global positioning system data is available, the JDAM system will have an error of less than 40 feet, according to the US Navy.