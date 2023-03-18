US Approves $268Mln Possible Sale of 76 Assault Amphibious Vehicles to Greece - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) The United States has approved a possible $268 million sale of 76 assault amphibious vehicles (AAVs) and related equipment to Greece, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Friday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Greece of Amphibious Vehicles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $268 million," DSCA said in a press release.

The Greek government has requested to buy 63 AAVs of the personnel variant, nine AAVs of the command variant and four AAVs of the recovery variant, the release said.

The request also includes 63 50-caliber machine guns and MK-19 grenade launchers, thermal sighting systems as well as other equipment and training, the release added.

In February, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said that Washington and Athens have been strengthening their relations since 2021 and Greece has become a "strategic hub" in the region for expanding US military units and for those of NATO allies.