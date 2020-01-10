US Approves $2.7Bln Potential Sale Of 12 F-35B Jets To Singapore - Pentagon
Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 02:30 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) The US State Department green-lighted the sale of 12 F-35B fighter jets to Singapore in a deal worth more than $2.7 billion, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.
"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Singapore of up to twelve (12) F-35B Short Take-Off and Vertical Landing (STOVL) aircraft and related equipment for an estimated cost of $2.
750 billion. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today," the release said on Thursday.