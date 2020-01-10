UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Approves $2.7Bln Potential Sale Of 12 F-35B Jets To Singapore - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 02:30 AM

US Approves $2.7Bln Potential Sale of 12 F-35B Jets to Singapore - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) The US State Department green-lighted the sale of 12 F-35B fighter jets to Singapore in a deal worth more than $2.7 billion, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Singapore of up to twelve (12) F-35B Short Take-Off and Vertical Landing (STOVL) aircraft and related equipment for an estimated cost of $2.

750 billion. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today," the release said on Thursday.

Related Topics

Sale Singapore Congress (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

WMCC Chairman meets Cambodian Minister of State fo ..

2 hours ago

Europe, N. Africa in diplomatic flurry to avoid 's ..

2 hours ago

Arsenal boss Arteta not expecting 'big things' in ..

2 hours ago

Zong covering 100 percent CPEC projects

2 hours ago

Germany Hopes to Continue Training Kurdish Fighter ..

3 hours ago

US Killed Soleimani Because Iran Planned to Blow U ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.