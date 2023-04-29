UrduPoint.com

US Approves $31.2Mln Sale Of Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems-II To UK - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2023 | 01:20 AM

US Approves $31.2Mln Sale of Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems-II to UK - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) The United Sates has given preliminary approval for a $31.2 million sale of Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems-II to the United Kingdom, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement on Friday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of the United Kingdom of Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System-II for an estimated cost of $31.2 million," the statement said.

The DSCA has notified the US Congress of the possible sale. Once Congress receives such a notification, lawmakers have 30 days to raise any objections or vote to attempt to block or modify any arms sale, but they are not expected to object to deliveries of weapons to the UK

London asked Washington to buy up to 768 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems-II (APKWS-II). The deal would include support equipment, spare and repair parts, publications and technical documentation.

Transportation, engineering, technical and logistical support services would also be included as part of the sale, along with other related elements of logistical and program support, according to the statement.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a NATO Ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe," the DSCA said.

The Pentagon expressed confidence that the deal would improve the United Kingdom's capability to meet current and future threats.

"By deploying the Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System, the United Kingdom would contribute to global readiness and enhance the capability for US forces operating globally alongside them," the statement said.

The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region, and will not negatively impact US defense readiness, it added.

Related Topics

NATO Europe Washington Vote Pentagon Sale Buy Progress United Kingdom United States Congress Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Weapon

Recent Stories

ADIHEX announces guidelines for buying, selling kn ..

ADIHEX announces guidelines for buying, selling knives, bows and arrows

8 minutes ago
 Dubai hosts International Hybrid Congress of Joint ..

Dubai hosts International Hybrid Congress of Joint Reconstruction Middle East

8 minutes ago
 FIFA President hails Wembleyâ€™s &#039;unique plac ..

FIFA President hails Wembleyâ€™s &#039;unique place in football history&#039; on ..

8 minutes ago

European Commission and EIB announce funds worth â‚¬18 billion to boost investme ..

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah FC crowned champion of the President&#039; ..

Sharjah FC crowned champion of the President&#039;s Cup

23 minutes ago
 Asylum decisions up by 40% in 2022 in EU

Asylum decisions up by 40% in 2022 in EU

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.