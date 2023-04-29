US Approves $31.2Mln Sale of Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems-II to UK - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) The United Sates has given preliminary approval for a $31.2 million sale of Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems-II to the United Kingdom, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement on Friday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of the United Kingdom of Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System-II for an estimated cost of $31.2 million," the statement said.

The DSCA has notified the US Congress of the possible sale. Once Congress receives such a notification, lawmakers have 30 days to raise any objections or vote to attempt to block or modify any arms sale, but they are not expected to object to deliveries of weapons to the UK.

London asked Washington to buy up to 768 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems-II (APKWS-II). The deal would include support equipment, spare and repair parts, publications and technical documentation.

Transportation, engineering, technical and logistical support services would also be included as part of the sale, along with other related elements of logistical and program support, according to the statement.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a NATO Ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe," the DSCA said.

The Pentagon expressed confidence that the deal would improve the United Kingdom's capability to meet current and future threats.

"By deploying the Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System, the United Kingdom would contribute to global readiness and enhance the capability for US forces operating globally alongside them," the statement said.

The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region, and will not negatively impact US defense readiness, it added.