US Approves $323Mln Sale of Short, Medium Range Missiles to Finland - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) The United States approved a potential $323.3 million sale of short- and medium-range missiles to Finland, the Pentagon said on Monday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Finland of AIM 9X Block II tactical missiles, AGM-154 Joint Stand Off Weapons (JSOW) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $323.

3 million," the Pentagon said in a press release.

Finland, according to the release, requested to purchase 40 AIM 9X Block II tactical short-range missiles, four AIM 9X Block II tactical guidance units, and 48 AGM-154 Joint Stand Off Weapons, which are missiles with a medium-range.