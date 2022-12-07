US Approves $330Mln Sale of Aircraft Parts, Equipment to Taiwan - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) The US approved a $330 million sale of aircraft parts and equipment to Taiwan, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a press release.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States of the expansion of the Cooperative Logistics Supply Support Arrangement for stock replenishment supply of aircraft standard spare parts and related equipment for an estimated cost of $330 million," the release said on Tuesday.