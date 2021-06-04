US Approves $3.3Bln Apache Helicopter Sale to Australia - Defense Security Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The US State Department has approved the sale of 29 Apache ground support helicopters and related equipment to Australia, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a release on Thursday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Australia of AH-64E Apache Helicopters and related equipment for an estimated cost of $3.5 billion," the release said. "The DSCA delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.

"

Australia has requested to buy 29 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, but also engines, modernized target acquisition and designation sight and pilot night vision sensors and fire control radars with electronic units, the release said. The package also includes modernized radar frequency interferometers, common missile warning systems and very high frequency radios, the release added.

The deal also covers the sale of 85 Hellfire missiles; 29 Hellfire air training missiles and 2,000 advanced precision kill weapon system guidance sections, according to the release.