US Approves $3.3Bln Sale of Up to 73 SM-3 Missile Interceptors to Japan - Defense Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) The US Department of State has approved the sale of a maximum of 73 Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) interceptors to Japan for an estimated cost of close to $3.3 billion, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Japan of up 73 SM-3 Block IIA with support for an estimated cost of $3.295 billion," the release said.