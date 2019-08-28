UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Approves $3.3Bln Sale Of Up To 73 SM-3 Missile Interceptors To Japan - Defense Agency

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 12:50 AM

US Approves $3.3Bln Sale of Up to 73 SM-3 Missile Interceptors to Japan - Defense Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) The US Department of State has approved the sale of a maximum of 73 Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) interceptors to Japan for an estimated cost of close to $3.3 billion, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Japan of up 73 SM-3 Block IIA with support for an estimated cost of $3.295 billion," the release said.

Related Topics

Sale Japan Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

DIFC&#039;s new Employment Law comes into effect A ..

53 minutes ago

Emirati women making significant contributions to ..

1 hour ago

ADIHEX 2019 draws impressive turnout on opening da ..

1 hour ago

Putin Against 'Contact for Sake of Contact' at Nex ..

1 hour ago

Aslam Iqbal reviews matters regarding clubbing all ..

1 hour ago

Emirati women play significant role in promoting t ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.