UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Approves 340 Different COVID-19 Tests Thus Far, Some For Home Use - Health Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 02:30 AM

US Approves 340 Different COVID-19 Tests Thus Far, Some for Home Use - Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Some 340 different coronavirus tests have won emergency use authorization (EUA), including one that can be used at home without a prescription to detect the virus, the food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.

"As of today, 340 tests and sample collection devices are authorized by the FDA under EUAs [emergency use authorizations]. These include 253 molecular tests and sample collection devices, 72 antibody and other immune response tests and 15 antigen tests, the FDA said in a press release on Tuesday.

Molecular or PCR tests, which detect genetic material in the coronavirus, are the most accurate, but can take several days to process.

In contrast, antigen tests can deliver results in as little as 15 minutes by detecting certain proteins from the virus, but sometimes fail to detect active infections, according to media reports.

There are 38 molecular tests that allow samples to be taken in homes, including the first at-home test that can be used without a prescription. The test made by Cue Health requires a smartphone and downloadable app, the FDA said.

Related Topics

Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE to launch 10-year strategy for Cultural and Cr ..

2 hours ago

Peaceful co-existence with Israel can unleash new ..

3 hours ago

EPA explores role and impact of women in Emirati p ..

3 hours ago

Rawalpindi Development Authority seals 3 illegal h ..

2 hours ago

Tunisia receives first big vaccine delivery

2 hours ago

Production Capacity Beats Efficacy in Global COVID ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.