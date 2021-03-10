US Approves 340 Different COVID-19 Tests Thus Far, Some for Home Use - Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Some 340 different coronavirus tests have won emergency use authorization (EUA), including one that can be used at home without a prescription to detect the virus, the food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.

"As of today, 340 tests and sample collection devices are authorized by the FDA under EUAs [emergency use authorizations]. These include 253 molecular tests and sample collection devices, 72 antibody and other immune response tests and 15 antigen tests, the FDA said in a press release on Tuesday.

Molecular or PCR tests, which detect genetic material in the coronavirus, are the most accurate, but can take several days to process.

In contrast, antigen tests can deliver results in as little as 15 minutes by detecting certain proteins from the virus, but sometimes fail to detect active infections, according to media reports.

There are 38 molecular tests that allow samples to be taken in homes, including the first at-home test that can be used without a prescription. The test made by Cue Health requires a smartphone and downloadable app, the FDA said.