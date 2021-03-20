UrduPoint.com
US Approves $36Mln Sale Of Hellfire Missiles To South Korea - Defense Security Agency

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 01:30 AM

US Approves $36Mln Sale of Hellfire Missiles to South Korea - Defense Security Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) The government has approved the sale of Hellfire missiles to South Korea in the amount of $36 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a press release on Friday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Republic of Korea of AGM-114R Hellfire missiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $36 million," the release said. "The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today."

The agency revealed in the release that South Korea has requested 288 missiles.

Also included in the sale are spare parts, technical and logistics support services and other related elements of logistical and program support, the release said.

South Korea intends to use the missiles to supplement its existing missile capability and current weapon inventory for its AH-64E aircraft, the release also said.

The proposed sale will improve the South Korea's capability to meet current and future threats and ensure interoperability with other AGM-114R Hellfire missile users in the region, the release added.

The proposed sale will not alter the basic military balance in the region, according to the release.

