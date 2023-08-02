US Approves $395Mln Sale of Multiple Launch Rocket System Upgrade to Finland - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The US State Department approved a possible sale of an upgrade of the M270A1 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) and related equipment to Finland for an estimated cost of $395 million, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Tuesday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Finland of a M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) upgrade and related equipment for an estimated cost of $395 million," DSCA said in a press release.

The upgrade will include intercom systems, radio communication mounts, machine gun mounts, battle management system vehicle integration kit, spare parts, services, support equipment and other related elements of program and logistics support, the release added.