US Approves $4 Bn Drone Deal For India

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The United States on Thursday approved a $4 billion sale of state-of-the-art drones to India, offering a new edge to the growing US partner.

The sale marks a milestone in Indian purchases of American weapons after New Delhi's historic reliance on weapons from Russia, which have been increasingly controversial due to sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.

Indian officials had discussed the drones during a state visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year at the invitation of President Joe Biden.

After months of discussion, the State Department said it had informed Congress of the sale that includes 31 MQ-9B Sky Guardians, the most advanced among its Predator drones built by General Atomics.

The Sea Guardians can monitor the seas as well as submarines and can remain airborne for 35 hours at a time and fire Hellfire missiles and carry around 1,000 Pounds (450 kilograms) of bombs.

The sale still needs approval by the US Congress, where most lawmakers favor strong relations with India but several members, especially on the left of Biden's Democratic Party, have criticized Modi's record on human rights.

