US Approves $400Mln Sale of Light Attack Helicopters to Thailand - Defense Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) The State Department authorized the sale of eight light attack reconnaissance helicopters and related equipment to Thailand in a deal valued at $400 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced in a press release.

"The Government of Thailand has requested to buy eight (8) AH-6i light attack reconnaissance helicopters; fifty (50) AGM-114R Hellfire missiles; and two-hundred (200) Advance Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) Rockets," the release said on Tuesday. "The total estimated program cost is $400 million.

"

The package also includes 10 Mini Guns, 10 rocket launchers, 500 Hydra rockets, 20 night vision goggles and other equipment, the release added.

The AH-6i helicopters will replace the Royal Thai Army's aging fleet of seven AH-IF Cobra helicopters as part of a broader military modernization effort, according to the release.

The helicopters will provide light attack reconnaissance for close air support to special operations forces, infantry soldiers and border guard units, the release said.