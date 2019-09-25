UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Approves $400Mln Sale Of Light Attack Helicopters To Thailand - Defense Agency

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 02:30 AM

US Approves $400Mln Sale of Light Attack Helicopters to Thailand - Defense Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) The State Department authorized the sale of eight light attack reconnaissance helicopters and related equipment to Thailand in a deal valued at $400 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced in a press release.

"The Government of Thailand has requested to buy eight (8) AH-6i light attack reconnaissance helicopters; fifty (50) AGM-114R Hellfire missiles; and two-hundred (200) Advance Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) Rockets," the release said on Tuesday. "The total estimated program cost is $400 million.

"

The package also includes 10 Mini Guns, 10 rocket launchers, 500 Hydra rockets, 20 night vision goggles and other equipment, the release added.

The AH-6i helicopters will replace the Royal Thai Army's aging fleet of seven AH-IF Cobra helicopters as part of a broader military modernization effort, according to the release.

The helicopters will provide light attack reconnaissance for close air support to special operations forces, infantry soldiers and border guard units, the release said.

Related Topics

Attack Army Thailand Sale Buy Border Government Mini (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Weapon

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

2 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

2 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

3 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

3 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.