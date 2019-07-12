UrduPoint.com
US Approves $401Mln Sale Of Patriot Segment Enhancement System To Germany - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 11:50 PM

US Approves $401Mln Sale of Patriot Segment Enhancement System to Germany - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) The US State Department has approved a proposed $401 million military sale of the Patriot Advanced Capability 3 Missile Segment Enhancement System to Germany, the Defense Department's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Friday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Germany of Patriot Advanced Capability 3 (PAC-3) Missiles Segment Enhanced (MSE) with support for an estimated cost of $401 million," the agency said in a press release. "The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on July 12, 2019.

"

Germany has requested to purchase 50 Patriot Advanced Capability 3 (PAC-3) Missiles Segment Enhanced systems in addition to other equipment to support operability of the air defense system, the release said.

The agency said the transaction was important for helping improve security for a NATO ally which will help provide political and economic stability in Europe.

The proposed sale will support Germany's role in the region of having the largest air defense capacity in Europe, the release said.

