US Approves $4.2Bln Possible Sale of F-16 Jets, Equipment to Jordan - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The United States approved a potential $4.2 billion arms sale to Jordan that consists of 16 F-16 fighter jets, ammunition, radar, and other lethal equipment, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Jordan of F-16 C/D Block 70 Aircraft and related equipment for an estimated cost of $4.21 billion," the DSCA said in a press release on Thursday.