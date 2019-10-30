UrduPoint.com
US Approves $4.5bln Upgrade For Japan's 98 F-15J Fighter Jets - Defense Security Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The US Department of State approved Japan's plans to upgrade the nation's fleet of 98 F-15J fighter jets to Super Interceptor configuration at a cost of $4.5 billion, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The government of Japan has requested the upgrade of up to ninety-eight (98) F-15J aircraft to a Japanese Super Interceptor (JSI) configuration consisting of up to one hundred three (103) APG-82(v)1 Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Radar (includes five spares); one hundred sixteen (116) Advanced Display Core Processor II (ADCP II) Mission System Computer (includes 18 spares); and one hundred one (101) ALQ-239 Digital Electronic Warfare System (DEWS) (includes 3 spares)," the release said.

The estimated total program cost is $4.5 billion, the release added.

The F-15J, a version of the US F-15 Eagle aircraft, is manufactured in Japan by Mitsubishi under a licensing agreement with the former McDonnell Douglas, now part of Boeing.

