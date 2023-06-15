US Approves $48Mln Sale of Excalibur Artillery Shells to Spain - Security Agency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The Biden administration has approved the sale of more than $48 million worth of Excalibur heavy artillery shells to its NATO ally Spain, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced in a press release.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Spain of M982A1 Excalibur tactical projectiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $48.2 million," the release said on Wednesday.

The DSCA delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale earlier in the day, the release noted.

"The Government of Spain has requested to buy an additional 153 M982A1 Excalibur tactical projectiles that will be added to a previously implemented case.

.. The original FMS case, valued at $21.87 million, included 118 M982A1 Excalibur tactical projectiles. This notification is for a combined total of two 271) M982A1 Excalibur tactical projectiles," the release explained.

The sale also includes a portable electronic Fire Control System (FCS); Improved Platform Integration Kit; Propelling Charge Modular Artillery Charge System; Simple Key Loaders (SKL); crypto cable; training aids; technical data; US technical assistance and Excalibur spare parts, the agency said.