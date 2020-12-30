UrduPoint.com
US Approves $4Bln Sale Of 8 Apache Helicopters To Kuwait - Defense Security Agency

Wed 30th December 2020

US Approves $4Bln Sale of 8 Apache Helicopters to Kuwait - Defense Security Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The US State Department signed off on arms sales to Kuwait worth more than $4 billion that include eight Apache AH-64E helicopters as well as equipment to upgrade an additional 16 older Apaches, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a press release.

"The government of Kuwait has requested to buy eight (8) AH-64E Apache Longbow Attack Helicopters and remanufacture sixteen (16) of their AH-64D Apache Longbow Attack Helicopters to the AH-64E configuration consisting of: eight (8) AH-64E Apache Helicopters (new procurement); sixteen (16) AH-64E Apache Helicopters (remanufacture)," the release said on Tuesday. "The total estimated cost is $4.

0 billion."

A separate DSCA release announced State Department approval of a proposed $200 million sale of spare parts for the Kuwait's upgraded Patriot missile defense system.

The DSCA said both sales will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a major non-NATO ally that is an important force for political stability and economic progress in the middle East.

The principal contractors for the Apache agreement include Boeing, Lockheed Martin, General Electric, Raytheon and Longbow, while DSCA named Raytheon as the Primary supplier of equipment for the Patriot missile defense system.

