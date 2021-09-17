UrduPoint.com

US Approves $500Mln Military Sale To Saudi Arabia To Support Copter Fleet - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 03:40 AM

US Approves $500Mln Military Sale to Saudi Arabia to Support Copter Fleet - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The US Department of State has approved a possible $500 million sale to Saudi Arabia to provide maintenance services to the country's helicopter fleet, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a press release.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia of Continuation of Maintenance Support Services (MSS) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $500 million," the release said on Thursday.

The maintenance support services contract supports Saudi fleet of Blackhawk, Bell and Schweizer helicopters, including the future fleet of Chinook helicopters, the release added.

The contract's vendor is not known at this time, according to the release.

Related Topics

Saudi Sale Saudi Arabia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review acc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review accelerating bilateral ties

3 hours ago
 Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 ..

Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Board

4 hours ago
 Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US ..

Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US in Touch With Counterparts Ab ..

3 hours ago
 US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Att ..

US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Attempts to Undermine World Order ..

4 hours ago
 OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Obser ..

OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Observation Groups - Russian Repres ..

4 hours ago
 Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Imp ..

Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Importance of EU Lawmakers' Repor ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.