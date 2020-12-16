US Approves $500Mln Sale of Electronic Warfare Aircraft to Italy - Defense Security Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The State Department gave the go-ahead to a proposed $500 million sale of electronic surveillance and electronic warfare systems for two Italian Gulfstream G550 aircraft, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a press release.

"The Government of Italy has requested to buy articles and services to support the integration of two (2) Airborne Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Electronic Warfare (AISREW) mission systems onto two (2) Italian Ministry of Defense provided G550 aircraft," the release said on Tuesday.

"The total estimated program cost is $500 million."

The proposed sale will help to improve the security of a NATO ally, which is important for political stability and economic progress in Europe, the release added.

In addition, the deal would increase interoperability between the US and Italian air forces by allowing Italy to upgrade its electronic warfare capabilities and modernize the nation's ability to conduct airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations, according to the release.