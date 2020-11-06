US Approves $500Mln Sale of Mid-Range Surface-to-Air Missiles to Canada - Defense Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The State Department tentatively approved a $500 million sale to Canada of Standard Missile 2 Block IIIC missiles and launch tubes, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a press release.

"The government of Canada has requested to buy one hundred (100) Standard Missile 2 (SM-2) Block IIIC missiles; and one hundred (100) MK 13 Vertical Launch Systems (VLS) (canisters modified to employ the SM-2 Block IIIC missile)," the release said on Thursday.

"The total estimated program cost is $500 million."

The SM-2 Block IIIC is a surface-to-air missile designed to protect ships against anti-ship missiles and aircraft up to 90 nautical miles away. It is a cornerstone of a ship's layered defense, according to manufacturer Raytheon.

The proposed sale will provide Canada with SM-2 Block IIIC missiles on 15 Canadian surface combatant ships, ensuring they can operate alongside US and allied naval forces against the full spectrum of naval threats, the release said.