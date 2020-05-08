UrduPoint.com
US Approves $556Mln Potential Sale Of Over 4,500 Armored Vehicles To UAE - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 11:39 AM

The US government approved a potential sale worth over $550 million of more than 4,500 Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The US government approved a potential sale worth over $550 million of more than 4,500 Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of the UAE of... 4,569 MRAP vehicles for an estimated cost of $556 million," the release said on Thursday.

The UAE intends to utilize the vehicles to boost force protection, conduct humanitarian operations, and protect critical infrastructure, according to the release.

The UAE continues to be a vital US partner for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East, the Pentagon agency added.

