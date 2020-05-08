UrduPoint.com
US Approves $556Mln Sale To UAE Of Over 4,500 Surplus Mine Resistant Vehicles - Pentagon

Fri 08th May 2020

US Approves $556Mln Sale to UAE of Over 4,500 Surplus Mine Resistant Vehicles - Pentagon

The State Department gave its approval to the proposed sale of thousands of mine resistant ambush protected (MRAP) vehicles sitting in US warehouses to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a deal valued at more than a half-billion dollars, the Defense Security Cooperation announced in a press release on Thursday

"The government of the United Arab Emirates has requested the sale of Excess Defense Articles (EDA) of up to four thousand five hundred sixty-nine (4,569) MRAP vehicles," the release said.

"The estimated total program cost is $556 million."

Congress was previously notified of the pending sale, which will "support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of an important regional partner," the release added.

The UAE intends to utilize the MRAP vehicles to increase force protection, to conduct humanitarian assistance operations and to protect critical infrastructures, according to the release.

