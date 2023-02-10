US Approves $55Mln Sale of Air-to Ground Guidance Systems to Singapore - Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The US government has approved a $55 million sale of guidance systems for air-launched, ground support munitions and their laser guidance systems to Singapore, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Thursday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Singapore of air-to-ground munitions kits, and related equipment and services for an estimated cost of $55 million," the DSCA said in a press release.

The DSCA delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale also on Thursday, the release said.

The sale also includes DSU-38 laser guidance sets; common munitions built-in-test/reprogramming equipment; spare parts, consumables and accessories; repair and return support; and aircraft and munitions support, the release added.