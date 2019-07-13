US Approves $600Mln Sale of MH-60 Helicopters to Greece - Defense Cooperation Agency

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) The US government has approved a $600 million military sale to Greece for MH-60 helicopters and other equipment associated with the aircraft, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Friday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the government of Greece of MH-60R Multi-Mission Helicopters with support for an estimated cost of $600 million," the agency said in a press release. "The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on July 12, 2019.

"

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Greece has requested an order of seven MH-60R helicopters, including other equipment associated with the aircraft.

The proposed sale will help Greece have the capability to perform anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare missions as well as search and rescue mission, communications relay and vertical replenishment, the release said.

The military balance in the Mediterranean region will not be altered due to Greece's acquisition of these helicopters, the release added.