UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Approves $600Mln Sale Of MH-60 Helicopters To Greece - Defense Cooperation Agency

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 12:40 AM

US Approves $600Mln Sale of MH-60 Helicopters to Greece - Defense Cooperation Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) The US government has approved a $600 million military sale to Greece for MH-60 helicopters and other equipment associated with the aircraft, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Friday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the government of Greece of MH-60R Multi-Mission Helicopters with support for an estimated cost of $600 million," the agency said in a press release. "The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on July 12, 2019.

"

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Greece has requested an order of seven MH-60R helicopters, including other equipment associated with the aircraft.

The proposed sale will help Greece have the capability to perform anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare missions as well as search and rescue mission, communications relay and vertical replenishment, the release said.

The military balance in the Mediterranean region will not be altered due to Greece's acquisition of these helicopters, the release added.

Related Topics

Sale Greece July Congress 2019 Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Palestinian child shot in head during West Bank cl ..

24 minutes ago

Members of Muslim Brotherhood terrorist cell nabbe ..

1 hour ago

Jamat-e-Islami chief for across the board accounta ..

54 minutes ago

Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry ..

54 minutes ago

Workshop on procurement process held at the Univer ..

54 minutes ago

Maryam has ended her carrier before starting: Ail ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.