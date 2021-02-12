US Approves $60Mln Sale of Air Training Center to Jordan - Defense Security Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The Department of State has approved the sample of a US air training combat center for F-16 pilots, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a press release on Thursday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Jordan of an F-16 Air Combat Training Center and related equipment for an estimated cost of $60 million," the release said.

The DSCA delivered the required certification notifying Congress of the possible sale on Thursday, the release explained.

The sales package will include "full mission trainers, combat tactics trainers, instructor/operator stations, tactical environment simulators, brief/debrief stations, scenario generation stations, database generation stations, mission observation centers, and other training center equipment and support," the release said.

It will also contain software and software support, publications and technical documentation; maintenance, spares and repair parts and services; US and contractor engineering, technical, and logistical support services, the release added.