WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The US Department of State has approved a $634 million arms modernization deal to upgrade Chile's force of F-16 Fighting Falcon combat jets, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a news release.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the government of Chile of equipment and related services for F-16 modernization for an estimated cost of $634.70 million," the release said on Thursday.

The DSCA delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on Thursday, the release noted.

Chile has requested to buy modernization equipment and services including 19 Joint Helmet-Mounted Cueing Systems, six MK-82 (500LB) bomb bodies, 44) LN-260 Embedded GPS/INS (EGI) and 49 Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radios (MIDS JTRS), the release said.

The deal also covers software upgrades, ARC-238 Radios; combined altitude radar altimeters (CARA); joint mission planning system (JMPS) support; identification friend or foe (IFF) AN/APX-126 transponders, cryptographic applications and other equipment, the release added.