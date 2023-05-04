US Approves $650Mln Refurbishment of 8 Helicopters for Czech Republic - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The United States has approved a possible sale of $650 million worth of services to refurbish and modernize eight helicopters and equipment to the Czech Republic, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Wednesday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of the Czech Republic of AH-1Z and UH-1Y Refurbishment/Modernization and related equipment for an estimated value of up to $650 million," DSCA said in a press release.

The Czech Republic has requested equipment and services to refurbish six AH-1Z and two UH-1Y helicopters, including 22 engines, 14 Honeywell embedded GPS inertial navigation systems, four M240 machine guns and 24 ARC-210 COMSEC radios, the release said.

The principal contractors will be Bell Helicopter, Textron in Fort Worth, Texas and General Electric in Lynn, Massachusetts, the release added.