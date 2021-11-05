US Approves $650Mln Sale of Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles to Saudis - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) The US Department of State has approved a $650 million sale of medium range air-to-air missiles to Saudi Arabia, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Thursday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia of AIM-120C Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $650 million," the agency said in a press release.